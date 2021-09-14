On the Manchester-Liverpool line, a person is killed after being hit by a train.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 9.21 a.m. on September 14 after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks, according to British Transport Police.

A person was regrettably pronounced deceased at the site despite the presence of paramedics.

The incident occurred this morning at Humphrey Park train station in Greater Manchester.

As a result of the disruption, train services between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street have been canceled or delayed.

“Officers are seeking to identify the deceased and notify their next of kin,” a BTP official said.

“This is not being viewed as a suspicious incident.”

“Unfortunately, a passenger has been hit by a train between Manchester and Warrington, our services between Liverpool and Manchester will have to divert via a different route,” East Midlands Railway tweeted this morning.

Northern has announced that train services between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street would be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, according to a spokeswoman.

“The line is shut between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street due to emergency services dealing with an incident,” they said.

“Train services between these stations will be canceled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.”