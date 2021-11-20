On the M62, an ice cream van driver turned narcotics dealer was captured red-handed.

Cocaine and heroin were trafficked from Merseyside to Swansea by a former ice cream seller and a charity worker.

When police pulled over Anthony Little and Luigino Serpa’s Seat Leon as they left Liverpool on the M62, they discovered £200,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

According to Wales Online, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) investigations revealed that the car had been involved in four prior round-trips from Swansea to Liverpool.

Merseyside Police stopped a Seat Leon car going out of Liverpool on the M62 on September 8 this year, according to Swansea Crown Court.

58-year-old Little was behind the wheel, while Serpa, 46, sat in the front passenger seat, according to prosecutor Jim Davis.

Three packages were found in the vehicle’s passenger footwell, one containing a kilo of cocaine and the other two each containing half a kilo of heroin.

A Sainsbury’s carrier bag containing two kilos of a brown-colored powder that turned out to be a combination of caffeine and paracetamol was also in the car.

According to the prosecutor, such a mixture was regularly used to “cut” Class A drugs before they were sold. The Class A medications were estimated to be worth between £180,000 and £200,000.

Serpa was discovered to have £1,140 in cash in his pocket when the defendants were searched. The couple were detained and later handed to South Wales Police and escorted to Bridgend Police Station for questioning, according to the court.

Little told detectives he had no knowledge of any alleged drug supply, while Serpa declined to comment.

According to the prosecution, investigators checked the red Seat Leon’s ANPR and discovered it had completed four previous round-trips from Swansea to Liverpool on September 23, 2020, April 28, 2021, May 12, 2021, and July 17, 2021.

Mr Davis said it was impossible to estimate how much narcotics the car was hauling at the time, “but it was clearly of sufficient value to make the nearly 500-mile round trip profitable.”

He stated that the Crown's case was that the defendants were functioning as drug couriers.