On the M62, a driver was caught speeding at 112 mph and in possession of cannabis.

“Another accident waiting to happen; car traveling Eastbound M62 at 112mph,” they tweeted. Driver is clearly inebriated and in possession of cannabis. He blows a 91 on the side of the road and refuses to be taken into custody. Seatbelt violations were also noted for his two passengers.”

According to Department for Transport (DfT) estimates, between 210 and 250 individuals were died in incidents in Great Britain in 2019 where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit, with the number of deaths about matching those in 2018.

Meanwhile, an estimated 7,800 people were killed or injured in 2019 because at least one motorist had consumed too much alcohol.

There were 5,350 collisions in which at least one motorist was under the influence of alcohol.