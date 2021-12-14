On the M62, a car traveling the wrong way blocks traffic.

Police were alerted to a complaint of a road traffic incident on the M62 westbound near Huyton at 8.50 p.m. on Monday.

When cops got on the scene, they saw a Fiat Panda traveling the opposite way down a highway lane.

North West Motorway Police closed traffic between junctions 6 and 5 on the M62 westbound while they investigated.

However, when authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered that lane three of the highway was fully flooded.

Once this was “coned out,” police stated traffic would be released, but just lane one would be open.

North West Motorway Police issued the following statement on Twitter: “Due to an RTC, traffic is backed up between J6 and J5 on the M62 westbound.

“Because lane three is entirely flooded, we’ll release traffic once we’ve coned it out, but only lane one will be open.

“Please take your time.”

Officers reopened the entire highway after nearly three hours.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

