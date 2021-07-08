On the M6, a driver died after three lorries collided.

On July 8, just before 12.40pm, emergency services responded to the scene of a collision between three HGV vehicles on the M6 southbound between Junctions 20 and 19.

One driver died at the site, and three others suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

One of the lorries involved had overturned, according to travel monitors.

After the incident, authorities stopped the M6 section between the J20A Lymm interchange and J19 North in both directions for many hours.

The northbound carriageway reopened shortly after, however the southbound route remains closed while the accident is investigated.

Following the crash, police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information or video footage about the crash can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and reference IML 1032250.