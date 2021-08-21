On the M57, police are tailing a motorist going 100 mph.

On Friday night, Merseyside police caught a speeding vehicle on the M57 northbound at an alleged 100mph (August 20).

Officers noticed the driver traveling at 100 mph for more than a kilometer, which was 30 mph faster than the national speed limit. The automobile was then pursued by police, who eventually came to a halt.

The driver has been spoken to and reported for the offense, according to officers.

“Car observed traveling at a continuous 100mph northbound on the M57 for almost a kilometer with Police vehicle following behind,” Merseyside’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted at 1.30am. The driver of the vehicle was stopped and reported.”