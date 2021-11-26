On the M57, a man is in’slight shock’ after his car erupts into flames.

At around 5.11 p.m. on Friday, November 26, emergency services were dispatched to the M57 southbound at Prescot, following reports of a car fire.

The automobile was already well alight when two Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service engines arrived at the scene at 5.24pm.

After determining that the car's driver had exited the vehicle, firefighters went to work putting out the fire.

They utilized high-powered hose reel jets to put out the fire ‘fast,’ and one firefighter wore breathing apparatus.

The car’s driver is unharmed, but is claimed to be ‘in slight shock.’ The North West Ambulance Service was not present at the scene.

The motorway was stopped by Merseyside Police as emergency personnel dealt with the incident.

The fire was put out around 5.35 p.m., although traffic is still high in the vicinity.

