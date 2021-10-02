On the M56, a van driver slams into the rear of a car.

On the road near Runcorn, terrifying dashcam footage showed the moment a van driver smashed into the back of a car.

Three cars were involved in an accident on the busy highway near junction 11 while traveling eastward.

Ricky Lemaux, an HGV driver, witnessed the scenario unfold as the driver of a silver Citroen vehicle approached in lane 3.

As the driver slammed on his brakes, smoke billowed from the van’s wheels.

However, it was too late at this time, and the van went on, colliding with a red and black Renault that was traveling at a slower speed, perhaps owing to traffic congestion ahead.

Both vehicles looked to have been damaged in the collision, and the Renault’s driver swerved into a silver Volkswagen Passat as a result of the force of the impact.

There have been no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to Cheshire Police.

After analyzing his dashcam footage, Ricky, a 26-year-old Kent resident, released the video of the crash online later that evening.

The video has received over 8,000 views and over 100 comments, reactions, and shares on social media since its release.

“At 2.20pm on Friday 24 September, officers were alerted to a three-vehicle accident on the M56 between junction 12 and junction 11 on the eastbound carriageway,” a Cheshire Police spokesman said.

“A red and black Renault, a silver Volkswagen Passat, and a silver Citroen were engaged.

“No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.”