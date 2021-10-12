On the lookout for some of Liverpool’s most wanted criminals.

Three Merseyside fugitives believed to have departed the UK are still being sought by police.

Mark Quinn, a resident of Stockbridge Village, was detained in Maastrict, Holland, on Friday as part of a collaborative operation involving the National Crime Agency, Police Scotland, and local officers.

Quinn has been on the run for seven years in connection with a cocaine ring located in Scotland.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

The former boxing coach, who has been on the run since 2014, now faces extradition to the United Kingdom.

Quinn’s arrest was hailed by NCA deputy director Matt Horne and Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell.

Quinn is the most recent in a long line of fugitives from the region to be apprehended while on the run abroad.

Paul Moogan, a Croxteth resident, was arrested by the NCA in Dubai earlier this year. The National Crime Agency believes the Liverpool guy is responsible for drug trafficking from Latin America to Europe.

Moogan is also facing extradition from the UAE to the United Kingdom.

However, police are still interested in speaking with three additional individuals from Merseyside who are believed to be abroad.

Kevin Parle, a Liverpool man, is wanted by police in connection with the murders of Liam Kelly, a teenager, and Lucy Hargreaves, a young mother.

After a group of guys broke into a property on Lambourne Road in Walton in 2005, police listed Parle as a wanted individual. Ms Hargreaves was killed while sleeping on a sofa before the house was set on fire.

In addition to Lucy’s murder, Parle is wanted for the 2004 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Liam Kelly on Grafton Street in Dingle.

Liam was the city’s youngest ever gun crime victim when he died from shotgun wounds on Grafton Street.

After being detained in connection with Ms Hargreaves’ murder, Parle was freed on bail. The killers were believed to be looking for the 22-year-boyfriend, old’s Gary Campbell.

Parle has been seen in the Canary Islands, Asia, and on the Costa Blanca in Spain, according to reports.

He’s characterized as being white, 6ft 5ins tall, and of stocky frame.

He's got blue.