On the Liverpool waterfront, a massive red megaphone appears.

Liverpool has erected a massive red megaphone sculpture to urge people to rediscover the city this summer.

On the waterfront in front of the Three Graces, a 12.5 meter tall gigantic handmade copper megaphone can now be seen.

The artwork, titled “Mersey Sounds,” was designed by architect Daniel Smith as a tribute to sculptor Arthur Dooley’s original Speakers’ Podium, which stood at the Pier Head until the 1990s. According to the artist, the piece reflects Liverpool’s history as a democratic city where residents use their voices to convey their own stories.

A soundscape of remarks from various groups across the city, as well as fragments from interviews with persons with ties to the docks, will be played. The exhibition Mersey Sounds will be on display until September 6th.

“An installation of this nature is a new venture for Writing on the Wall, but when the opportunity arose for us to be commissioned for ‘Very Public Art,’ we felt it was essential that the diverse voices of people across the city be heard,” said Madeline Heneghan and Mike Morris, co-directors of Writing on the Wall.

“We realized this would be the perfect vehicle for a soundscape that could convey both the past and current experiences and voices of our communities across Liverpool when we saw Daniel Smith’s amazing reworking of Arthur Dooley’s original Speakers’ Podium.”

The piece is part of the Very Public Art exhibition, which features work by local artists. A gigantic pop-up narrative book debuted in Chinatown over the weekend. People are encouraged to enter the pages of ‘Cowherd & Weaver Girl’ in a celebration of love, family, and friends. It portrays a scenario from a Chinese mythological story centered on the Qixi festival, often known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, which is held on August 14. The sculpture will be on display until Saturday, August 28.

A wonderful sound, art, and nature trail of bird houses may be found at St Nicholas Parish Church. The Birdcage Stage CIC produced ‘And These Birds Can Sing’ to honor women’s voices.

'Holiday Home,' by Chester artist Richard Woods, is a twist on home architecture with line drawings that give it a cartoonish appearance at Liverpool ONE.