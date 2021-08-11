On the Liverpool Lime Street train, a teen girl was sexually attacked by a group of guys.

A group of males sexually attacked a teenage girl on a train home from Liverpool Lime Street station.

On Sunday, July 8, at 8 p.m., a group of adolescent girls were returning from a day of shopping in Liverpool when a group of guys on the platform at Liverpool Lime Street began staring in their direction and winking at them.

After both parties boarded the train to Blackpool North, the men began threatening the group of young girls, and one of them was sexually attacked.

The sexual assault is being investigated by the British Transport Police (BTP), who have released photographs in connection with the incident.

Officers believe the guys in the photos may be able to provide information that will assist them in their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the guys or has information about them should contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and citing reference 557 of 08/08/21.

People can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.