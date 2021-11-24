On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’ the best BTS moments include THAT ‘Dynamite’ performance.

Following their several wins at the American Music Awards on Sunday (including the prestigious Artist of the Year title) and their second Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance on Tuesday, global K-pop band BTS returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday.

The K-pop trio sat down with Corden to discuss anything from how they relax to “that joke” (more on that later) and performed a live rendition of BTS’ “Permission to Dance” on the studio stage.

[#오늘의방탄] # BTS on the Late Late Show with James Corden! But there's more "coming soon" from BTS on James Corden's Late Late Show. "Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts twt, here's a small glimpse at the fantastic Crosswalk Concert they shot today that will broadcast in a forthcoming episode!" the show tweeted, sharing a footage of BTS recording dance maneuvers on a crosswalk. Meanwhile, check out clips from their most recent visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as previous top BTS moments on the late-night talk show, including THAT "Dynamite" performance.

Jimin Flaunts His Thighs

Last night, when touching BTS member Jimin’s right arm, Corden asked BTS: “Is it only me that thinks this way?

…but I have a feeling the ‘Baby Mochis’ [Jimin’s nickname] have been working out. Is this correct?” Jimin shied away from admitting he’s been “lightly exercising” by sprinting and climbing stairs.

V, a member of BTS, then chimed in, saying Corden should “touch his [Jimin’s] thighs,” prompting Jimin to rise and do a full-flex position. “That’s a piece of wood,” Corden exclaimed as he poked Jimin’s thigh. RM’s Take on Corden’s “That Joke” “And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Namjoon [BTS member RM] asks James about that joke #BTSxLateLate,” the show’s official Twitter account posted on Tuesday. That joke is based on Corden’s comments from a September episode of The Late Late Show. This is a condensed version of the information.