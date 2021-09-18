On the last day of the Love Lane Liverpool Competition, who needs to accomplish what?

Northern is a champion team. They, Wallasey, and Leigh will almost certainly finish in the top three; holders Ormskirk, along with Rainhill or Formby, will compete in the Lancashire Cup next year. Rainhill, who travel to Firwood Bootle, are five points ahead of Formby, who travel to Sefton Park.

Sefton Park has been relegated to Division One, where they will be joined by either Bootle or Southport & Birkdale, who will visit Leigh. Both teams are level on points and victories; S&B have the advantage in batting points, so they only need to match Bootle’s points total today to stay up.

Newton-le-Willows travel to Rainford knowing that a win would secure the title and promotion, while a draw would send them up; if they lose, their opponents could overtake them if they can make up a 17-point deficit. Newton has one more win, but Rainford has two more batting points; it’s improbable, but they might finish even on both, with Rainford’s advantage in bowling points being the deciding factor. If Birkenhead Park defeats Old Xaverians, they will be promoted; if they lose, they will be relegated to either Rainford (nine points behind) or Lytham St Annes (18 points behind, playing at Highfield).

St Helens Town have been demoted; Old Xaverians are six points ahead of Fleetwood Hesketh, who host Ainsdale.

Caldy has been raised to the position of champion. If Spring View wins at Prestatyn, they will join them, but if they lose, Maghull can take advantage by beating Parkfield Liscard. Southport Trinity, who travel to Caldy, has the tiniest of theoretical prospects, but it’s a toss-up between the two.