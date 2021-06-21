On the illegal market, a couple was found selling 226,000 Viagra tablets for £1 apiece.

After being found selling Viagra drugs on the illegal market, a couple was saved from prison.

Henry Brown and Judith Purdy were discovered in possession of 226,000 erectile dysfunction pills bought via a Singapore contact.

They also had thousands of other prescription pharmaceutical tablets, including a strong painkiller and a sleeping tablet.

READ MORE: On the pavement, a stoned scrambler yob mowed down and killed a woman.

Brown, a 59-year-old HGV driver, and Purdy, a 57-year-old carer, were both given suspended prison sentences.

According to Chronicle Live, the plot was originally exposed in March 2019 when two boxes addressed to Brown were intercepted and analyzed and discovered to contain tramadol and zopiclone, both class C medicines.

Police were called to his house the next month. He was at work, and when investigators called his boss, he revealed he had previously been cautioned about receiving packages containing “blue tablets.”

63 cartons of class C pharmaceuticals and Viagra were discovered in the couple’s house, and inspections of two storage facilities turned considerably more.

More than 226,000 Viagra tablets, which retail for £1 or £2 on the illicit market, and about 25,000 tramadol and zopiclone tablets were among the 251,800 tablets seized.

“They are in the business of supplying medications that should only be accessed with a prescription,” said prosecutor Paul Cross.

The couple’s bank accounts indicated enormous sums of money travelling through them in the years leading up to their arrest, according to the court.

“There are texts demonstrating they realized the significance of what they were doing, with references to going to prison,” Mr Cross told the court.

Brown, the main player, and Purdy, both of Slaley Close, Wardley, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class C drugs, possessing an unauthorised medicinal product intended to be supplied to another, possessing a medicinal product to which regulations apply with the intent to supply, and importing a medicinal product without a license from a country outside the European Economic Area.

The offenses were described as “severe” by Recorder James Wood QC, who added, “The scale of the importation was significant.”

“He had been buying legitimate herbs,” Brown’s attorney, Susannah Proctor, said. The summary comes to a close.