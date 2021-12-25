On the ‘honor’ of working Christmas Day, heroic Liverpool midwives open up.

It’s a “honor” for two young midwives at Liverpool Women’s Hospital to experience “special moments” with people giving birth on Christmas Day, they said.

Lucia Linares and Ella Curtis joined the Women’s Hospital in October and will be working for the first time on Christmas Day.

The midwives told The Washington Newsday how much they enjoy working at the hospital and how the “most fantastic experience” is delivering babies and sharing moments with people.

Lucia Linares, a new mother who has been left speechless by her son’s rare’mermaid birth,’ will be working three long shifts between the 23rd and the 25th, putting her on the hospital floor for about 13 hours every day.

After completing her course at Keele University, the Warrington native will be working in the delivery suite for the first time on Christmas Day.

According to Lucia, the job is really satisfying and fulfilling, and she can’t image herself doing anything else.

“Obviously, you see some pretty horrible stuff,” she explained, “but in general, you’re there for these people who are enjoying one of the most significant days of their lives, and you simply get to be a part of it.”

“I requested a lengthy shift for Christmas because generally you just work half a shift on Christmas Day and the other half on Boxing Day or New Year’s Eve.”

“I’d rather rather work it all because once I’m on shift and have my patient, I think it’s preferable to stay there for continuity of care since you’ve already formed a bond with them.”

“Every baby is unique, but a baby born on Christmas will be even more so.”

On Christmas Eve, Ella Curtis will also be working in the delivery suite. She’ll be working a night shift, and she’ll be done at 8 a.m. on Christmas morning.

As she and her colleagues work through the night, the 21-year-old will assist in the delivery of some of the first babies born on Christmas Day in Merseyside.

Ella told The Washington Newsday that her path from high school through university and then to her position at the Women’s Hospital has been a whirlwind.

Ella, from Wirral, previously stated that she would not “change it for the world.” “The summary has come to an end.”