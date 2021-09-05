On the heels of Ida, Hurricane Larry could bring ‘life-threatening’ surf to the Atlantic Coast.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that another storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean could bring “life-threatening” waves and rip currents to the coast, one week after Hurricane Ida caused havoc over the eastern United States.

The National Weather Service said on Sunday that Hurricane Larry, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, could soon bring dangerous currents to the Atlantic coast. On Monday and Tuesday, the storm is expected to churn across the Greater Antilles islands, Bermuda, and the Bahamas, but it might reach North America by the middle of the week.

“By midweek, significant swells should have reached the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada. The storm center stated Sunday, “These swells will certainly generate life-threatening surf and rip conditions, and beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are asked to follow the advice of lifeguards and local officials this week.”

Here are the Hurricane #Larry Key Messages as of 5 p.m. AST on September 5th. Those with an interest in Bermuda should keep an eye on the newest developments. On the east coast of the United States, dangerous surf and rip currents are forecast later this week.

https://t.co/oLAjv1lKWp pic.twitter.com/q2Y8h43Ix9 latest: https://t.co/oLAjv1lKWp

September 5, 2021 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

Hurricane Larry, according to AccuWeather, could strengthen quickly and become a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph. If Larry’s winds reach 150 mph, it will become the most powerful storm in the Atlantic this year, even surpassing Ida’s.

In a statement, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, “Swells were already hitting the northeast-facing beaches of the Caribbean Islands and the southeastern-facing shoreline of Bermuda and are predicted to expand northwestward this week.”

AccuWeather cautioned that once surges approach coastal seas, big waves known as breakers may occur, posing a hazard to coastal beaches. According to the forecast, the harshest effects in the northeastern United States will be felt in the second half of the week, when the hurricane is projected to make its closest approach.

According to the hurricane center, the storm was roughly 880 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands on Sunday, heading northwest at 13 mph.

“Over the following few days, little change in strength is expected. This is a condensed version of the information.