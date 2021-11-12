On the Golden Gate Bridge, California police officers were injured during a protest against the vaccine mandate.

Two officers and a Golden Gate Bridge employee were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a chain reaction crash at an anti-vaccination protest in San Francisco.

Two additional bridge workers were treated and released on the site.

A sports utility vehicle and a sweeper truck collided adjacent to the roadblock, according to aerial footage recorded by NBC Bay Area.

These vehicles subsequently collided with a truck that was being used as a roadblock and was thrown onto the officers and bridge workers.

The terror in the immediate aftermath of the mandate walkout was filmed by an RSBN Network team on the scene.

People ministering to the injured along the roadside as they lay near automobiles were shown on video. “They were practically pushed down by the barricades,” reporter Liz Willis, visibly terrified, added. The truck drove into a cement barricade, which was then pushed into the crowd by a metal barricade.

“It’s a scary scenario, and we’ll keep an eye on it to make sure they’re okay.”

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the San Francisco approach to the Golden Gate Bridge, where there was a “nationwide walkout” against government-mandated coronavirus vaccinations, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Andrew Barclay.

He went on to say that the event occurred on the northbound lane, which had been stopped by officials when protesters threatened to “take over” the route.

“They were gathered at the sidewalk entrance onto the Golden Gate Bridge, and apparently there were individuals in the crowd who had stated their intent to take over the lane of traffic, so our intention at that point was to serve as a deterrent to try to prevent anybody from getting on,” Barclay told the San Francisco Chronicle. RIGHT NOW: At the National Walkout for Vaccine Mandates, police officers were hurt in an accident. https://t.co/2Oaqs7yayJ pic.twitter.com/BTIbr3SvFy RSBN (@RSBNetwork) (@RSBNetwork) (@RSBNetwork) (@RSBNetwork) 12 November 2021 The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to two California Highway Patrol officers who were contacted by The Washington Newsday for an update.

Mandates requiring employees at large corporations, schools, city agencies, and everywhere in the state to receive a vaccination or be tested for the coronavirus sparked the demonstrations.

Backlash against the mandates, which are being defended by controversial psychologist Jordan. This is a condensed version of the information.