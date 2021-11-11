On the first Veterans Day without a war in 20 years, Biden promises to increase benefits for troops.

On the first Veterans Day in two decades without a US war, President Joe Biden pledged to increase benefits for military.

Biden expressed his thanks for American veterans during his remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, saying they are the backbone of the country.

The president stated, “Our veterans represent the best of America.” “You are America’s very spine, not simply the backbone…. And we all owe you.” Biden stated that he will work with Congress to guarantee that veterans receive “world-class benefits.” He stated that his administration will increase the number of presumptive conditions for hazardous exposure and particulate matter, such as Agent Orange and burn pits, as well as improve care at VA institutions.

According to an information sheet distributed Thursday by the White House, veterans who experienced asthma, rhinitis, or sinusitis while serving in regions like Southwest Asia are now entitled to qualify for disability payments and VA health treatment.

The VA will also look at the link between military exposure to the environment and constrictive bronchiolitis, lung malignancies, and uncommon respiratory cancers.

The Biden administration also wants to improve awareness of VA benefits for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military, as well as enhance training for VA and non-VA clinicians so that they can better treat veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances.

The government will also prolong the duration of eligibility for VA health care. Veterans are currently eligible for free VA health care for up to five years following discharge or release for any condition related to their service in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Biden also stated on Thursday that his administration will prioritize mental health treatment in order to repair “invisible wounds” and minimize suicides among military and veteran personnel.

“I want to make it obvious to all of our veterans: If you’re having trouble, it’s because you’re so used to never asking for help. “Reach out if you’re struggling,” he urged, recommending that anyone in need phone the Veterans Crisis Line.

“The conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan have altered the lives of our military people, their families, and veterans for two decades,” said Biden, who withdrew US troops from Afghanistan in August. That struggle lasted 20 years and was America’s longest war.

He thanked service men and their families for their efforts in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying that his administration will “honor the sacred obligation that. This is a condensed version of the information.