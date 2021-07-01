On the first day, the new DUP leader was stunned by the resignation of an MLA.

The resignation of a Stormont MLA has upset the new DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

On Sir Jeffrey’s first full day as leader, Alex Easton issued a statement declaring his decision to leave the party after 21 years.

One of the reasons the North Down MLA, who will now sit as an independent, is leaving the DUP is because of a lack of “respect, discipline, or decency” inside the party.

His decision comes after the party has experienced unparalleled internal upheaval for the past two months.

Following revolts that removed former leader Arlene Foster and her replacement Edwin Poots, who resigned after only 21 days on the job, bitter divides within the party have been exposed.

Mr Poots died only a few weeks after barely defeating Sir Jeffrey in the leadership election to succeed Mrs Foster.

On Thursday, Mr Easton announced his resignation in a statement that was picked up by the Co Down Spectator and Belfast Telegraph.

In recent weeks, a number of DUP councillors have also left the party.

Mr Easton stated, “It is with tremendous grief and hurt that I find myself undertaking one of the most difficult things in my life: resigning from the DUP.”

“On a daily basis, I’ve had to stand by and watch while colleagues tear each other apart, brief against each other, and go to the media in order to injure each other. I’ve had enough of the lack of respect, discipline, and decency.

“As a unionist, this is not something I want to be a part of — this is not Alex Easton.” Regardless of who people voted for in the recent presidential election, I believe forces from both sides are equally responsible for recent events, and this trend is continuing.”

Following being formally ratified as leader by the DUP executive on Wednesday night, Sir Jeffrey vowed to bring the party together after several weeks of turmoil.

Sir Jeffrey also stated that he expects Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “correct the Northern Ireland Protocol’s flaws.”

The 130-strong executive committee of the party convened at the La Mon Hotel to. (This is a brief piece.)