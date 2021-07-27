On the first day of the family vacation, the father of two collapses and stops breathing.

A doctor “brought back from the grave” a father who fell on the first day of a family vacation, then saved his twin brother’s life.

James Bagby, 47, and his family had just arrived in Porthmadog, North Wales, for a two-week vacation in 2014.

The enthusiastic marathon runner planned to go for a 10-mile run around Black Rock Sands on the first morning.

“I left my wife Paula and two small kids Hannah and Sophie at our trailer, loaded my smart watch with a running route, and set off,” the father-of-two explained. I wasn’t planning on being gone for long.

“The tide was in when I got to the beach, so I had to take a another route, which took me up a steep hill.

“I was eight miles into my run, and it was a scorching hot day.

“I later learnt that two servicemen died on training exercises in the Brecon Beacons that week because it was so hot.”

James said he began to suffer and felt dehydrated while racing up the slope, adding, “I fainted at the side of the road.” I’m not sure how long I was lying there until someone noticed me.”

Charlotte Heywood, a trainee nurse on her way home after camping overnight, came across James and knew he was in terrible difficulty right away.

“By this point, my respiration was very shallow, and then I stopped breathing completely,” he continued.

“She knew exactly what she needed to do. One of her pals called for assistance while she was performing emergency CPR.

“After paramedics defibrillated me and restarted my heart, I was flown to Bangor Hospital in an induced coma for two days.”

James was taken to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital later.

After a battery of testing, Dr Scott Murray, now of Venturi Cardiology in Warrington, discovered that James’s father, from Wrexham, was suffering from heart disease, which caused his cardiac arrest.

“My blood tests proved that I had high amounts of ‘bad’ cholesterol, which played a part in,” James explained.

