On the first day of retirement, a Kentucky nurse wins a $200,000 lottery prize.

On the first day of her retirement, a woman in Floyd County, Kentucky, won the top prize in a lottery, according to officials.

According to WSAZ, the former nurse won $200,000 after purchasing a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off ticket at a Prestonburg Double Kwik convenience store and seeing she matched the number 20 on the final row, according to a statement made by the game’s operator, the Kentucky Lottery.

The woman’s winning date was not revealed, but according to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, someone won the $200,000 top prize in the Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off game at Double Kwik no. 2 in Prestonsburg on Nov. 4.

The lotto winner was reportedly a frontline nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and was only hours away from retiring after 36 years of service when she won.

“It was incredible. That day, I had recently retired. I saw this as a message that it was time for me to retire “In a statement released by the Kentucky Lottery, the woman was quoted as saying.

After receiving her payment, the retiree drove to the lottery organizer’s Louisville offices and cashed in a lump sum of about $142,000 after taxes.

Meanwhile, the Prestonburg Double Kwik received a $2,000 bonus for selling the woman the winning ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, two more $200,000 prizes in the Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off game are still available.

According to a story by USA Today, nearly a half-dozen nurses around the country have earned lottery winners, with some prizes exceeding $1 million.

A COVID-19 nurse, like the Kentucky retiree, was one of the winners.

Terri Watkins of Durham, North Carolina, found out on Jan. 13 that she had won the $1 million prize in the state’s Supreme Riches lottery.

“I assumed it was a ruse. Actually, I was a little irritated! I was convinced it wasn’t real, that it couldn’t possibly be true “Watkins, a COVID-19 nurse at a long-term care facility in her home state, agreed.

Watkins eventually elected to take her reward in a lump sum payment of $600,000 rather than having the $1 million distributed in a 20-year annuity of $50,000.

