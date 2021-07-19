On the first day after restrictions were removed, we went on Merseyrail to observe if anyone was wearing masks.

Despite the fact that they are no longer needed by law, Merseyrail passengers looked eager to continue wearing masks on trains this morning.

Although the legal necessity to wear masks on public transportation expired at midnight, commuters wearing face coverings were in the majority on trains arriving and departing Liverpool early this morning.

All coronavirus limitations have been relaxed in England for the first 24 hours of so-called Freedom Day.

READ MORE: After protest, the Cathedral retracts its plans for a ‘Freedom Day’ event.

Even while infection levels continue to climb over much of the country, it means that social separation and face covering regulations have been relaxed.

The mayors of the UK’s biggest cities had lobbied to preserve the mask requirement, and they are still required on boats in Liverpool.

Merseyrail managing director Andy Heath also urged people to use them in congested areas.

“The majority of lockdown restrictions will cease on Monday, July 19th, and face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement on public transportation,” Mr Heath stated.

“However, unless excluded, we expect travellers to follow official recommendations and hide their faces in crowded situations out of respect for others.

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our workers and passengers safe, as we have done throughout the pandemic, including thoroughly cleaning trains and stations throughout the day using specialist cleaning products.”

Early anecdotal feedback from this morning’s rides suggests that cyclists are following identical precautions as before.

Nineteen of the 22 passengers on a carriage going for Liverpool from Southport were dressed in masks.

A vast majority of passengers on the return voyage from Liverpool wore masks as well, with many at stations and on indoor platforms wearing face covers as well.

It’s unclear whether face coverings will continue to be worn now that the legal implications of not wearing one have vanished.

In order to reduce the spread of infection, many health professionals continue to advise individuals to wear them in enclosed and crowded settings.