On the final day of Love Island, the contestants are kept in a hidden third villa.

According to former Love Island star Olivia Atwood, the islanders stay in a hidden third villa on the last day of the ITV2 show.

Olivia said that there is a third property, in addition to the main villa and Casa Amor, that fans are never shown.

Having a conversation with OK! According to Olivia, the islanders can recuperate in the other villa while the main property is repaired for the finals.

Olivia stated, “The final day of the villa, like all of the show’s filming is done, so you fly to another villa nearby and you’re kind of there for the day.”

“It’s a scaled-down version of Casa Amor,” says the narrator. It’s a completely different experience. It’s basically just a strategy to keep you out of the way.”

According to Olivia, the contestants took the day off to prepare for the live final that evening.

Olivia said, “You kind of have the day off.” You unwind, spend the day with your loved ones, listen to music, and enjoy a little BBQ.

“Because they’re changing the main villa and putting in the stage and everything else they need to create during that time.” The entire villa is turned into a construction zone.

“During those 24 hours, that’s what’s going on.

“So you get ready, unwind, and film some pre-titles on that particular day. There will then be a live final.”

In tonight’s final, which involves four couples, one couple will receive £50,000.

Among the contenders are Chloe and Toby, Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler, and Liam and Millie.