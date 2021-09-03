On the family Pontins vacation, Dad discovers a terrible discovery when he opens out the sofa bed.

When a father of three opened the couch bed his daughter was supposed to sleep on during their family vacation to Pontins, he was disgusted.

Nic Gilgannon and his three daughters, ages 12, eight, and three, as well as his fiancée, spent four nights at Pontins in Ainsdale.

However, the father alleges that the family could only stay for two days due to a variety of obstacles that hampered their journey away.

The 37-year-old alleges he was welcomed by a decrepit door and a filthy room when he checked in and headed to their lodge.

On his investigation of the room, he discovered white powder on the couch bed where his eldest daughter was supposed to be resting, which he assumed to be narcotics.

“We came to the hotel and it was just disgusting,” Nic, a gas engineer by trade, told The Washington Newsday. It was a nasty apartment. To check everything thoroughly, I folded out the couch bed and discovered [suspected]cocaine on it.

“I got a maid to clean that up for us, then went to reception since they hadn’t given us enough bedding for the price we paid.

“We asked for the room to be cleaned as well, and when we returned, it appeared that all they had done was wet the floor.

“There was also urine on the toilet seat, indicating that the room had not been cleaned prior to our arrival.

“When we arrived for dinner, the trays, plates, and silverware were all unclean. We had to scour the house for clean cutlery.

“The carpet was filthy and in in need of cleaning. On the first night, the food wasn’t horrible. When we arrived [to the canteen], half of the tables were vacant, with only dishes and silverware from prior patrons on them.

“Every table was swaying, and the one we were seated at just swung open as you tried to cut your supper.

It was a nightmare. There was a leak in the soup caldron, and somebody had poured some down the side; it was still there the next morning, and it hadn’t been wiped.

“The platters, as well as.”

