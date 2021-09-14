On the eve of the recall election, Biden refers to Larry Elder as a “Trump clone.”

While campaigning for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, President Joe Biden referred to Republican gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder as “the clone of Donald Trump.”

On the eve of the recall election, Biden joined Newsom for a campaign stop in Long Beach. The president assured the crowd that the election results will “reverberate” around the world because “the eyes of the nation” were on California. He then repeatedly contrasted Elder, a conservative talk radio broadcaster who, if elected, would be the state’s first Black governor, to the former president he beat in 2020.

“As you all know, last year I had the honor of running against the actual Donald Trump,” Biden remarked before making a Catholic cross sign. “In your state this year, the top Republican candidate for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone I’ve ever seen. I truly believe it. He’s also in charge of the opposing team. He’s a doppelgänger for Donald Trump. Imagine him as the governor of this state. That’s not going to happen.”

Later, the president added, “California, keep Gavin and send a message this time.” “I’ll make it as clear as possible: you either keep Gavin Newsom as governor or you get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke: a Republican governor who will stymie COVID-19 development while simultaneously being anti-woman, anti-worker, and a climate skeptic who doesn’t believe in choice.”

Newsom presented Biden, warning that if he was replaced by Elder, “Trumpism” would take hold in the predominantly Democratic state.

Elder, according to Newsom, is “to the right of Donald Trump.” The governor’s recall campaign has regularly drawn parallels between Trump, who lost the state to Biden by over 30% in 2020, and Elder, who has been a vocal admirer of Trump.

The recall election offers voters to pick between two options: recalling Newsom or choosing a replacement candidate if he is recalled. Opinions on whether to recall Newsom were virtually split in polls last month, but the governor’s fortunes appear to have risen dramatically since then.

According to polls, those who answered “no” to the question of whether or not to recall Newsom were in the lead by a significant margin. This is a condensed version of the information.