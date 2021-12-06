On the eve of his meeting with Putin, Biden will meet with NATO allies to discuss the Russia-Ukraine situation.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden has set a call with European allies the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy on Monday to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine border concerns.

Biden is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video chat on the Ukraine crisis, as well as Iran’s nuclear program, cybersecurity, and other topics that worry both countries, one day after his discussion with NATO member states.

According to the Kremlin, Putin is demanding pledges from Biden to limit NATO’s expansion into Ukraine, though Biden has made no such promises.

According to a Biden administration official, after his chat with Putin, Biden will phone Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The administration official who spoke to the Associated Press was not authorized to discuss certain topics and spoke on the condition of anonymity, but he did say that U.S. intelligence officials have discovered that Russia has stationed nearly 70,000 troops along their shared border with Ukraine and has begun planning an invasion as early as next year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a second administration official, the US has not determined if Putin has made a final decision on an invasion. Nonetheless, Biden plans to make it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talk on Tuesday that military action will come at a “very substantial cost,” according to the person.

Economic penalties, expanded support for the Ukrainian military, and increasing the military power of NATO allies in the region are all possible US reactions, according to the official.

Putin could face serious consequences if he goes ahead with the invasion.

According to current and former US officials and diplomats, Ukraine’s military is better armed and prepared than in the past, and the sanctions imposed by the West would cause considerable economic damage to Russia.

During his daily conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that U.S.-Russian ties are in “a very grave state,” but that the Kremlin is looking forward to hearing what Biden has to say.

“I believe President Putin will be quite interested in these recommendations. And we’ll be able to observe how effective these (proposals) are at defusing tensions. This is a condensed version of the information.