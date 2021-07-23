On the eve of actor Robin Williams’ 70th birthday, his son pays tribute to him.

On the eve of his late father’s 70th birthday, the late actor and comedian’s son paid tribute to his father.

Williams, who first gained prominence on the ABC comedy Mork and Mindy and then starred in a slew of successful films like Good Morning, Vietnam and Mrs Doubtfire, committed suicide in 2014.

He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD) following his death, which develops slowly over several years. Susan Schneider, his wife, later referred to it as “the terrorist inside my husband’s brain”

Zak Williams, 38, paid tribute to his father on Wednesday via Instagram.

“Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” he wrote beside a photo of the actor.

“Today, our family will honor you and your memory. We adore you and will always miss you!”

Zak, a mental health advocate, also spoke out on the podcast The Genius Life about his father’s misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s illness.

“What he was going through didn’t match one to one (with what) many Parkinson’s patients experience,” he explained.

“So, I believe that was difficult for him.

“There was a focus issue that bothered him, there were concerns with how he felt, and he also did not feel well neurologically. He seemed quite uneasy.”