On the estate, ‘pointless’ safety gates cause confusion.

Residents have blasted St Helens Borough Council for installing “pointless” safety gates in response to concerns about children’s safety.

The gates were built on an Earlstown estate to prevent children from running out into the road.

The gates were installed on a lane that goes to a major road, but the view of the road is blocked by a wide garden fence.

On the opposite side of the path, there are similar gates that were also recently built.

Many others, however, have expressed reservations about the installation, with many pointing out a major flaw.

Many people pointed out that the gates are set back from the road and do not impede a huge expanse of grass that can be crossed instead.

“It appears to be a waste of time and money, as most are saying, kids will just play on the grass, obstructing the elderly or persons in wheelchairs,” one person stated.

“From the photo, it appears that you wouldn’t be able to get a pram, wheelchair, or mobility scooter in there,” another commented. As a result, all of these will have to rely on the grass. “Can you picture what that would be like in the rain?”

“What a waste of money,” observed a third resident. It’s worthless unless you’re going to block the grass.”

In a Facebook post, Councillor Terry Maguire explained the purpose behind the gates, saying, “A local homeowner was concerned about road safety, youngsters wandering out onto the road from a blind corner.” I phoned the council’s traffic and road safety team.”

According to data from the organization Walk and Cycle Merseyside, Merseyside was the worst location in the country for pedestrian deaths and serious injuries from car incidents between 2014 and 2018.