On the England Lions’ tour of Australia, Josh Bohannon is eager to learn from the best.

“I couldn’t believe it, I assumed it was my pals joking me up,” a player who receives their first international call-up said.

Josh Bohannon, on the other hand, was a lot more realistic and deliberate than that, as anyone who has watched him bat can attest.

Following his selection for the England Lions trip of Australia this winter, he commented, “I’d been in touch with them for a few weeks actually.” “I just wanted a heads-up because I’d heard rumors that I would be picked, and I was worried that I’d have to quarantine when I returned from vacation, so I managed to put a few things in order.” Soon after, I received a call from ECB performance director Mo Bobat. And, with 853 Championship runs at an average of 53.31 for Lancashire this season, Bohannon knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It’s been a fantastic season, really pleasant – it’s had its ups and downs, as every season does, but it’s nice to get some recognition for all the hard work I’ve put in,” he said.

“It’ll be a really hectic season,” she says, “but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

On November 4, Bohannon and the rest of the Lions group, including Red Rose teammates Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood, will fly out to Australia to traverse the maze of quarantine zones. They’ll have plenty of opportunities to show their worth, beginning with a pair of intra-squad games to keep the Ashes contingent on their toes.

Who knows what will happen next – Ashes tours can be hectic and unpredictable even at their best, and this isn’t one of them.

“Obviously, it’s exciting,” said Bohannon, who is taking a holiday in Portugal before his busy winter schedule. “You only get to travel on the same trip as the main England squad once in a lifetime, so it’s a fantastic opportunity to watch and learn from them and pick their brains.”

“Whatever happens, happens – but I’m hoping to return a better player and ready to knuckle down with Lancs once more.”

“I feel like I’ve deserved it for a while now because I’ve been relatively consistent.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”