On the edge of a Snowdonia cliff, a young couple cried out for rescue.

After becoming trapped high up a cliff in Snowdonia, a young couple screamed for rescue.

The two Chester 20-year-olds were believed to have escaped the cliffs behind Cwm Idwal by a “lucky escape.”

On Monday, just after 7 p.m., police were called when a man reported hearing cries for help.

A two-car collision has shut down a major route, and cars have been advised to avoid the area.

“He had screamed back to clarify that the yells were human and not, as usually reported, goat bleats,” an Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team spokeswoman said.

“The informant was contacted by the team leader, but he was in an area with bad phone reception.”

Before meeting the source and realizing “the complexity of this crag rescue,” a crew of five team members was dispatched to the area.

A representative told NorthWalesLive that “a complete team call out mas made.”

“Because it was a late evening/night mid-week operation, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue’s volunteers were only able to respond in a restricted way.

“More manpower was required, therefore the RAF Valley Mountain Rescue Team was asked and deployed.

“They quickly dispatched another 13 rescues.

“The [coastguard]helicopter was sent in, but they were unable to help.

“There is a substantial risk of rotor downwash sending the wounded off the rock face before they can be retrieved in these rescues.”

Due to rough rock conditions, two members of the Ogwen Valley team rock climbed up to the couple and secured them, but the site was unsuitable for a rescue.

The main rescue group climbed to the top of the cliff shortly after midnight, created a secure rope system, and lowered two rescuers down to the two casualties, according to the spokesman.

“At around 1 a.m., the wounded were equipped with harnesses and tied to the rescuers and rope systems, before being lowered to safe ground below.

“While a few team members took the victims to their cars in the Ogwen Valley, the other rescuers recovered all of the rescue equipment.

“Members of the Ogwen team arrived at their base at 3 a.m., with the RAF MRT arriving around 4 a.m.

“In the meantime, the two 20-year-olds drove back to Chester to reflect on their extremely fortunate escape and ponder purchasing.”

“The summary comes to an end.”