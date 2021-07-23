On the day she was released from the hospital, a racist assaulted her girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the woman had overdosed, Alan Reid bought vodka and orange juice with her.

Later that night, the 50-year-old dragged the woman by her hair and kicked her after she attempted to flee.

The woman, who The Washington Newsday has decided not to name, was saved by a concerned neighbor who escorted her to his flat, but dad-of-three Reid then yelled nasty racist comments and flashed a knife through his letterbox.

Prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court, Nardeen Nemat said the woman met Reid on the day she was released from hospital, on June 13 this year, and he walked her back to his flat.

The woman “describes herself as an alcoholic and was trying to pace her alcohol intake,” according to Ms Nemat, but Reid and the woman stopped to buy booze on the way back.

“Her remembrance of events was not the clearest,” she added, “but she remembers how the defendant grew hostile towards her during the night, insisting she was his and no one else’s.”

The woman attempted to flee, but Reid pursued her, pushing her to the ground and assaulting her.

Ms Nemat said the woman was in “a lot of agony” and “thinks she may have blacked out,” adding that she saw Reid with a cracked glass at one point.

Reid yanked the woman’s hair and kicked her in the ribs numerous times.

Mr Fashola, a tenant of a nearby flat, “opened his front door and heard shouting and screaming” from the hallway about 2 a.m. on June 14.

Reid was pulling the woman down the corridor by her hair and kicking her.

Mr Fashola intervened, breaking up the fight, and when questioned what had happened, Reid responded, “F*** off you n*****.”

When the woman entered Mr Fashola’s flat, Reid began yelling “n*****” and pounding on the door with such force that the wall shook, finally causing a hole.

According to Ms Nemat, the woman returned to Reid's flat because she feared for Mr Fashola's safety and that of his family.