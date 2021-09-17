On the day of the Russian election, Apple and Google removed an anti-Putin voting app.

According to the team of Alexei Navalny, Apple and Google have banned a tactical voting software linked to the jailed Kremlin critic from their stores, in a move dubbed “political repression” as Russia heads to the polls.

The Kremlin has been asking the internet companies to remove the app related to Navalny’s FBK organization, which was outlawed by a Russian court in June as a “extremist” group.

In the three-day parliamentary election that begins on Friday, the app supports a “smart voting” tactic in which voters consolidate around candidates running against Kremlin-friendly candidates.

The program had enraged the authorities, who accused the tech giants of interfering in Russian domestic affairs and pointed to the software’s connection to FBK.

The voting mechanism had been withdrawn on Friday morning, according to a Navalny associate, Leonid Volkov, who remarked on the encrypted messaging app Telegram that the internet titans had “caved in to the Kremlin’s blackmail.” “This dreadful day will live on in history for a long time,” he continued.

The app’s deactivation has also been reported by independent Russian media outlets. Meduza stated that it was still accessible to users outside of Russia. However, some users in the country have reported that they can still access the software, according to The Moscow Times.

According to internet monitors, Apple has also blocked its Private Relay feature in Russia, which hides a user’s IP address.

Google and Apple have been contacted for comment by this publication.

Other Navalny supporters reacted angrily to the reports. “Removing the Navalny app from stores is a disgraceful act of political censorship,” FBK director Ivan Zhdanov tweeted. The totalitarian government and propaganda apparatus in Russia will be ecstatic.”

Later, he posted a statement that appeared to show the legal basis for the app’s removal. According to the statement, the software “violates Russian Federation legislation by allowing electoral meddling.”

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s press secretary, called the ruling a “great disappointment,” adding, “This is an act of political censorship that can’t be justified.”

Navalny’s lawyer, Lyubov Sobol, tweeted that Google and Apple employees were “threatened with criminal charges,” calling the move “state terrorism.”

Pressure has been growing on Apple and Google in the weeks leading up to the election, which runs through Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.