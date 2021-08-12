On the day of the GCSE results in 2021, Nando’s, Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Las Iguanas, and Chiquito will offer specials.

Pupils throughout the UK are receiving their GCSE results today, and top marks are expected to be at an all-time high, so students will be eager to celebrate.

Various eateries are providing bargains and freebies if you show up with your GCSE results to celebrate GCSE results and all the hard work students around the country have put in over the last 18 months, according to the Metro.

Here are a few of those eateries:

Nando’s

We all love Nando’s, and today GSCE students may have some of their delicious chicken for free.

When you spend £7, you can get a free 1/4 chicken or any starter, which is quite easy to do after you purchase a drink and something else to eat.

Bring your ID and findings (either an email or a printout) to the cashier when placing your order.

Although you can use this deal for takeout or dining in, it is not available through third-party sites such as Deliveroo or Just Eat.

Nando’s has also stated that they will honor 2020 results, so last year’s cohort will still be able to eat.

Italia Bella

Do you prefer sweets to savory foods? With your results, you can get a free dessert from Bella Italia today.

Show your results and choose your dessert at any of their sites (excluding Centre Parcs, Jersey, Wigston, and Dover). It’s that simple.

Savers will appreciate the fact that this bargain may be combined with Bella Italia’s other Unidays and student discounts.

Benny and Frankie’s

Frankie & Benny’s is giving away a free pizza to anybody who get good grades, and the deal starts on Tuesday and ends at midnight tonight (Thursday 12 August).

Show evidence of results and choose any pizza, saving you up to £12 in the process.

You must dine in to obtain this promotion, and it cannot be combined with any other offers.

The Ignuanas are a group of people who live in the city of Ign

If you bring your results to Las Iguanas this year, you’ll earn a free plate of three churros.

They come with dulce de leche or chocolate dipping sauce, and you can get them by simply showing your results to the staff.

