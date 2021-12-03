On the day of installation, a metal detector at a New York City school uncovers 21 weapons.

One day after metal detectors were installed at three Brooklyn schools, they detected 21 firearms.

The event was first reported by The New York Post, which cited unidentified law enforcement sources; however, Nathaniel Styer, the deputy press secretary for the New York City Department of Education, verified the account to The Washington Newsday.

The goods were discovered during scanning throughout three separate schools at the Adams State Campus in Brooklyn, according to Styer. According to Styer, each of the three schools where the metal detector scanning took place has at least 1,000 kids.

“Weapons of any type have no place in our schools,” Styer said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. “Our exceptional School Safety Agents safely collected these weapons during screenings, ensuring that all kids and staff are protected.”

“All protocols were followed, and school personnel is following up with children regarding appropriate interventions,” the statement stated.

The finding of the firearms was described by Greg Floyd, head of the school safety agents union, as “the tip of the iceberg” in an interview with the New York Post.

“I pose the question once more: How many firearms are in our schools? We simply don’t know “According to Floyd, who spoke to the New York Post. “This is just the beginning.” The number of guns was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the school safety agents union to The Washington Newsday. Several other firearms and illicit materials were seized later in the day on Friday, according to the spokeswoman.

The 21 weapons discovered on Thursday included nine knives, four stun guns, seven cans of pepper spray, and one set of brass knuckles, according to the New York Post.

According to The Washington Newsday, a spokeswoman for the school safety agents union corroborated this reporting and stated that six stun guns, nine cans of pepper spray, and one knife were seized during metal detector scanning on Friday. School officials also seized two bags of marijuana, according to the spokeswoman.

The union official also told The Washington Newsday that the facility, which houses three different high schools, only has one metal detector.

