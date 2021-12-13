On the day of his wedding, armed robbers steal the groom’s Rolex watch.

According to Philadelphia police, armed suspects robbed a man of his rolex watch on his wedding day.

After a man was robbed in the Old City area on Saturday, police are still looking for additional suspects.

The event occurred at 11:30 p.m., when the groom stepped out of his own reception to get some fresh air, according to Channel 6 Action News.

According to authorities, the two armed guys were dressed in all black and departed the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The robbery had no effect on the victim.

No arrests have been made as of yet. Anyone with information is requested to call the police at 215-686-TIPS.

Police are also looking into eight other armed robberies that have occurred in Center City in the last few weeks, but have not said whether they are linked.

Action News said that they had discovered camera footage of a similar crime that occurred on December 7 earlier in the week.

Two victims were robbed of their Rolex watches, worth a total of $37,000, in an incident that occurred along the 1800 block of Cuthbert Street.

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner denied the notion that crime is on the rise in the city.

He remarked in a speech on December 6: “In general, we do not have a lawlessness crisis. We don’t have a crime problem, and we don’t have a violence crisis, which includes gun violence but also includes some really heinous acts like rape without a weapon or stabbings.” He also tried to convince visitors that Philadelphia was secure and that they should visit and enjoy everything the city has to offer.

“They ought to visit the city of Philadelphia. They should take advantage of everything this city has to offer, including shopping, staying overnight, dining out, and wandering around with their children while wearing their mittens. They should come and take advantage of everything. Obviously, they must use extreme caution at all times.” While gun violence has increased in the city, overall violent crime patterns have remained stable, according to the district attorney.

