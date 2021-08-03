On the day of his wedding, a Louisiana groom shoots a friend over an alleged affair with his wife.

According to officials, a Louisiana groom shot his friend over the weekend after suspecting his wife of having an affair with the victim.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was driving a car on Interstate 10 with his newlywed spouse and a buddy in the passenger seat. Jones got into an altercation with his passenger in the backseat about his claimed affair with the bride, which resulted in the passenger and the bride attempting to exit the vehicle, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Jones then pursued the victim on foot, shooting him in the leg.

Sheriff Tregre said a stray bullet struck an uninvolved motorist in the hand after flying through the rear glass of another vehicle stuck in the traffic bottleneck. The driver’s two children, ages 14 and 16, were also in the car.

According to L’Observateur, both victims were evacuated to a New Orleans hospital and were in stable condition. Some on-scene emergency medical personnel gave shelter for the bride inside an ambulance, allowing her to avoid being shot.

Jones was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated second-degree violence, and attempted second-degree murder at the scene.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the event occurred around 10:30 p.m. ET and caused traffic congestion to approach one mile by 11 p.m.

Following the gunshot, the freeway was shut down for over an hour. “Our cops acted heroically and precisely, apprehending the perpetrator with minimal personal injury,” Tregre said CBS 4. “I am very proud of each and every one of them, and it is a credit to the training our young men and women receive.”

On social media, some drivers who witnessed the shooting detailed the incident. “Yes, this is real!” exclaims the narrator. On Facebook, Brian Chappell Jr. expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation. “There was a terrible accident that stopped down the bridge, and while the accident was being investigated, someone got out of their car and began approaching other vehicles, shooting innocent victims who were stuck in traffic!!!”