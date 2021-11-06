On the day of his daughter’s wedding, dad received a phone call that transformed his life.

After waiting more than a year for six new organs, a loving father signed himself out of the hospital to give his daughter away.

Richard Gibson smiled as he brought his youngest daughter Jenny down the aisle, despite the fact that he was in excruciating pain the entire time.

Doctors called Richard with encouraging news less than an hour after the ceremony.

The Mirror reports that a donor has been located.

Richard, from Belfast, said his goodbyes to his family with tears in his eyes and went to Cambridge to be treated by the UK’s sole doctors ready to attempt such a massive transplant.

His kidney, liver, colon, stomach, spleen, and pancreas were all replaced over the course of 21 hours by surgeons.

“I didn’t know how much longer I had,” the 57-year-old added, “so I was determined to escort Jenny down the aisle.” I didn’t care about the rest of the day as long as I accomplished that. Then came the phone call, which was really emotional.

“It was difficult to believe it was happening.”

In July 2016, Richard became unwell while attending his eldest daughter Lisa’s wedding in Cyprus. He was barely able to travel home before being brought to the hospital with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease complications.

Surgeons in London planned a liver and kidney transplant, but Richard was in multi-organ failure by the time he was at the top of the waiting list the following year.

“They told there was nothing they could do since the operation was too complicated,” Richard added. It was heartbreaking; all hope had vanished.” A team from Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital offered to do the surgery instead, but Richard’s condition was rapidly deteriorating, and there was no certainty that a donor would be located in time.

His family was concerned that he would be too ill to attend Jenny’s wedding, or that he would not have lived that long.

When Richard was summoned to Cambridge, there was a ray of hope, but the transplant was called off at the last minute because the organs were not a good match.

As a result, the family hurriedly planned a modest wedding for immediate family.

Richard and Jenny's wedding took place on New Year's Eve in 2017 – and they're sharing their story.