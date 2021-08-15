On the day following her 31st birthday, the mother of three was given a sad terminal diagnosis.

Lizzi England was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020, while pregnant with her third child, Violet.

During her pregnancy, she had chemotherapy and a mastectomy, and she delivered birth in between chemotherapy sessions.

Lizzi had chemotherapy on Wednesday, gave birth on Sunday, and then had chemotherapy again on Wednesday, eventually beating the cancer.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer after experiencing back pain and discovering a tumor around her ribs.

As a result, Lizzi’s close friend Roni Bladon of Southport has started a fundraising campaign for Lizzi and her family in Northamptonshire.

“In January this year she had a bit of discomfort in her back and she found a lump on her ribs, so she had a scan,” Roni told The Washington Newsday. “We’ve looked at your scan and when we compared it to the one we did last year in February 2020, there was a shadow, and it has grown,” but no one told her about the shadow in the first scan.

“They ran more testing, and it turned out to be fatal cancer. It’s in her hip and spine, it’s incurable, and she’s waiting to find out how long she has left.”

Lizzi has amassed a sizable social media following since her diagnosis two years ago, with over 25,000 followers on her Instagram profile, @lizzi england.

Lizzi has also launched the “Feel it on the First” campaign. The goal of the campaign is to urge both men and women to check their breasts for lumps on a monthly basis.

“Rather than being gloomy when this all happened, she decided to do something positive with her breast cancer,” Roni, 39, added. She collaborated with breast cancer organisations and launched the “Feel it on the First” campaign, which encourages girls and boys to feel their breasts on the first of every month and note any changes.

"It's so you don't go months without checking and then find something," says the narrator. She's a big deal."