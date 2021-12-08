On the day Boris Johnson’s crew allegedly held a Christmas party, four individuals died from Covid in our district.

On the day Downing Street is believed to have thrown a Christmas party, four persons in Liverpool City Region died of Covid-19.

Downing Street officials allegedly broke lockdown rules by throwing a Christmas party on December 18, 2020, according to reports.

Much of the country had been placed under ‘Tier 3’ restrictions at the time, with Liverpool City Region being classified in Tier 2.

Boris Johnson is exploring more limitations, with the possibility of a lockdown not being ruled out.

According to government regulations, no houses in the City Region were allowed to mix indoors, and hospital visits were only permitted in extreme cases.

Downing Street personnel, on the other hand, are accused of throwing a party on December 18 during which they allegedly played games, supplied food and beverages, and partied into the wee hours of the morning.

Despite this, four persons died in the Liverpool City Region before midnight, having tested positive for coronavirus within a 28-day period.

Two of the participants were from Liverpool, one from Wirral, and the other from Halton.

Within 28 days of receiving their first positive COVID-19 test, 514 persons died across the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 18th, 2020, 2,986 deaths in England and Wales were attributed to “novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” accounting for 22.9 percent of all deaths.

COVID-19-related mortality increased by 230 deaths from the week ending December 11th, 2020 to the week ending December 11th, 2020.

Restrictions and events in the Liverpool City Region are listed below in chronological order.

When the countrywide lockdown was lifted on December 2, the Liverpool City Region was reclassified as Tier 2, allowing restaurants and pubs to reopen.

In any indoor situation, though, you couldn’t socialize with anyone you didn’t live with or anyone who wasn’t in your support bubble.

Outside, the ‘law of six’ was in effect, prohibiting people from socializing in groups of more than six persons.

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson organized a party and gave a short speech at the event on December 10 while London was under Tier 2, which prohibited social mixing between households, according to the Mirror.

“While this was work-related,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Education stated, “looking back, we accept it would have been preferable not to have gathered in this manner at that specific moment.”

