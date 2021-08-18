On the COVID Surge, Mississippi Doc says, “We Have Failed to Use the Tools We Have.”

During a Tuesday speech, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the chief executive of Mississippi’s largest medical center, condemned her state’s response to COVID-19, saying that Mississippians had “failed to employ the tools that we have to safeguard ourselves, our families, our children, and our state.”

Woodward, the CEO of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, has been outspoken about taking all of the necessary procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She has campaigned for people to obtain vaccines and wear masks, but she said on Tuesday that Mississippians have “failed to respond in a coordinated approach to a collective peril.”

Woodward gave the address in the parking lot of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where a field hospital tent with ICU beds had been erected up. The tent is the hospital’s second of its sort, and it was created in response to an overflow of patients brought on by a surge in COVID patients.

The field hospital is staffed and funded by Samaritan’s Purse, a national disaster relief organization. The tent will provide treatment to some of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.

“You know, right now, Samaritan’s Purse is reacting to a crisis in Haiti—a natural disaster. “However, the response that they are receiving today in Mississippi is a calamity that we have created,” Woodward stated during her remarks on Tuesday.

She went on to say, “We as a state, as a collective, have failed to respond in a coordinated way to a common threat.” “We have failed to use the tools at our disposal to safeguard ourselves, our families, our children, and our state.”

Last year, everyone hoped for a vaccination against the illness, according to Woodward. “We have that tool now,” she continued, “but we haven’t used it effectively or fully.” This is where we are right now. We are not required to be present, but we are.”

Woodard tweeted on Sunday about how the state’s hospitals were overburdened.

