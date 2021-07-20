On the Costa Del Sol, police raid on a fugitive with a gun and cocaine.

In a high-profile European bust on the Costa Del Sol, a wanted fugitive from Merseyside allegedly involved in the sale of guns and drugs was apprehended.

A coordinated operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Spanish National Police resulted in the arrest of the unknown guy, 36.

On July 7, he was apprehended in Estepona, a tourist town on the Costa del Sol in southern Spain.

The guy was apprehended on suspicion of providing guns and Class A and B drugs by Merseyside police.

The man is still being held in detention pending extradition proceedings.

His arrest was one of seven British fugitives apprehended in Spain in less than three weeks.

Another person was apprehended in Estepona, southern Spain, in late June.

The NCA sought him in connection with a 40-kilogram cocaine scheme.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Marbella in the early hours of July 4 for allegedly causing intentional wounding. He was wanted by Greater Manchester Police.

On July 5, another British individual wanted by West Midlands Police was apprehended in Fuengirola, southern Spain, on suspicion of supplying cocaine and guns.

Two brothers, aged 37 and 35, were arrested in Alicante on July 6 for allegedly distributing cocaine. They were also wanted by Greater Manchester Police.

A 26-year-old man wanted by Greater Manchester Police was apprehended in Fuengirola on July 12 in connection with a machete affray.

The arrests were carried out by the NCA’s international liaison officers in collaboration with Spanish partners and the Crown Prosecution Service, some under pre-existing European Arrest Warrants and others under new Trade and Cooperation Agreement warrants.

“Seven arrests in only three weeks is the result of some very hard work by the Agency with our Spanish colleagues – who have deployed crucial resources and operated rapidly to secure these arrests,” said Dave Hucker, NCA’s Head of European Operations.

“Fugitives should be aware that the NCA works closely with international law enforcement partners and so has a broad reach.

“At home and abroad, we will never stop looking for those who have eluded justice.”