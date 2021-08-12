On the city’s first VR rollercoaster, experience Liverpool from unprecedented heights.

The must-see experience honoring our beloved city from a new magnificent vantage point has just arrived at Liverpool’s own immersive experience center.

The highest-rated and multi-award-winning virtual reality arcade in the north west, VR-Here, is the exclusive provider of Liverpool’s only rollercoaster.

Enjoy a 400-foot view of our lovely city, including the picturesque waterfront, the Three Graces, Albert Docks, both stately cathedrals, and the River Mersey, Wirral, and all the way into Wales.

“You start inside the rollercoaster cart and, as you travel to the top of the tower, you can get glimpses of our Liverpool,” Laura, VR-Here manager, recounts the experience.

“Because it’s a full 360 VR experience, you can look in any direction to see our city’s magnificent views.

“As you near the summit, take a time to take in the scenery before the thrill of a 100 mph drop begins!

“As our motion pods shake and move in time with your VR rollercoaster cart, you’ll feel just like you would on a genuine rollercoaster – regardless of the weather and without the risks!”

The experience was well welcomed, with many people applauding the chance to observe our city in a new light and the unique thrills it provides.

“It’s amazing to see such an inventive way of using technology to view Liverpool from a perspective most people could only dream of,” remarked Mike, a VR-Here customer. I was also taken aback by how inexpensive the ride is – only £10 for two rides!

“It’s fantastic to see that our local virtual reality startup has created something that distinguishes our community! I’m 35, and I’ve had as much fun as my eight-year-old son!”

Exclusively for VR-Here, the Tower Coaster Liverpool was designed.

