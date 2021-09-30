On The Chase, Mark Labbett flaunts his weight loss in a stylish suit.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Mark Labbett flaunted his significant weight loss.

Mark, 56, tipped the scales at 29 stone in 2003, but after losing weight, he currently weighs an astounding 19 stone.

He claimed he was about to be put on blood pressure medication if he didn’t change his lifestyle.

After the collision, Bradley Walsh tries to console Shaun Wallace.

Mark stated that he planned to’squeeze into’ size XL trousers after changing his diet and exercising routine.

On today’s new episode of The Chase, his recent weight loss was visible.

As he faced off against contestants Lesley, Ellie, Rob, and James, the Beast looked sharp in a smart black suit.

Fans reacted positively to his presence on social media, with many praising Mark.

“Looks like The Beast has shed a lot of weight,” Suze tweeted.

“Is the Beast losing weight?” Karen wondered.

“@MarkLabbett looking really good and healthy Mr, well done on weight loss,” Scott added.

“I gradually lost X’s off my size,” Mark remarked on Loose Women in March, describing his stunning change.

“I went from a 5XL to a 4XL, and it looks like I’ll be able to fit into XL jeans the next time I go shopping.

“It’s the little things that count.”

“I was typically around 25 [stone]to 26 [stone]up until lockdown, and the weight has just come off,” he added.