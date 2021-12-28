On The Chase, a Scouse candidate defeats The Beast and earns tens of thousands of pounds.

After coming up against a contender from Liverpool, The Beast had his “worst performance ever” on The Chase.

Dave, Gabrielle, Joseph, and Mary took on the Chaser in the hopes of winning a large sum of money.

Dave instantly demonstrated his remarkable understanding by winning £6,000 in the cash builder.

Kerry Katona is ‘in pieces’ after her second car was stolen from her driveway while her ‘kids slept.’

Mark Labbett was no match for the writer from County Wicklow, who breezed through to the final.

Gabrielle hoped to emulate Dave’s achievements, but she ran into trouble following a £2,000 cash builder.

Gabrielle was quickly ousted from the show by The Beast, who appeared to be in top shape.

Joseph, a Liverpool native, was up next.

The 41-year-old artist won £5,000 for his team after a confident opening round.

In a head-to-head match with The Beast, Joseph started strong but faded after several difficult questions.

However, Joseph defeated The Beast in a one-question shootout, bringing his team’s total jackpot to £11,000.

Mary was supposed to be able to donate more money to the pot by Dave and Joseph, but after a heated argument, she met the same fate as Gabrielle.

With only two players in the final, the odds were stacked against Dave and Joseph.

They scored 11 points in the previous round.

The Beast, on the other hand, declared it was “his worst performance ever” because he couldn’t match Dave and Joseph’s 11 points.

Mark had only scored 10 points by the time the clock struck zero seconds, meaning Dave and Joseph had won the £11,000 jackpot.

The Chase audience was as surprised as the rest of the world.

“Ouch, beat the beast with 11 questions,” Luke Thomas tweeted.

“Absolute mare by The Beast,” David Murphy said.

“Mark’s had a stunner there,” Baren tweeted.

Fiona went on to say: “They deserve credit. You did an excellent job.”