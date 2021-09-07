On the California Trail, a hiker plunges 50 feet to her death.

While hiking along an oceanside trail in California, a woman died after falling 50 feet.

On the morning of September 5, Yvonne Rogan was hiking the Mori Point route in Pacifica when she fell from a cliff to the beach below.

The 45-year-old was discovered lifeless approximately 50 feet below the trail on Rockaway Beach, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the magazine, police eventually confirmed Rogan died at the site.

Witnesses told authorities that about 9:40 a.m. local time, a woman tripped and fell down the trail.

Yvonne Rogan perished in a horrific hiking accident near Pacifica on Sunday morning. Witnesses claim they witnessed her trip and fall down the trail. They eventually discovered her 50 feet below the trail near Rockaway Beach. Friends and family are still in disbelief. Tonight on @kron4news, learn more about Yvonne pic.twitter.com/25a4et12Fh

The woman was later identified as Yvonne Rogan of nearby Daly City by the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

Rogan, 45, was described as a “outgoing, loving, and truly strong woman” in a GoFundMe campaign set up on Monday to gather money for her burial expenses.

“We lost a lovely, outgoing, loving, and truly powerful woman yesterday,” reads the page. “Yvonne Estrada Rogan was abruptly snatched from us. Her life’s sole purpose was to keep her family happy, healthy, loved, and united. Von was an inspiration, a motivator, and a doer. Her love and strength have affected everyone who has met her. Her husband, son, and mother are the ones she leaves behind.”

Jason Behan, Rogan’s childhood friend, called her death “ironic” because she had lately taken up hiking and had “committed herself to living healthier and working out.”

"When he told me what had happened, I was shocked. My wife couldn't believe it either. She stated that this is incorrect. "Wait a minute, this is horrible information," Behan told KRON4. "In recent years, she really changed her life around and dedicated herself to living healthier, working out, and eating well, and it's just so ironic that this is what did her in, that she was out there exercising, hiking, and everything, and I don't know if that's what did her in.