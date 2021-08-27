On the bond-buying taper, Powell strikes a middle ground between inflation hawks and doves.

By implying that the central bank is moving toward weaning off its bond-buying program, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell established a medium ground between inflation hawks and doves. Powell, on the other hand, did not commit to any exact start dates.

Powell cautioned that these labor shortages, as well as the “near-term risk” of the COVID-19 Delta variant, required continued monitoring before making any major policy shifts, in a highly anticipated address to kickoff the Fed’s annual symposium for global central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He cautioned that history is littered with examples of how a “ill-timed” policy action can sabotage a recovery.

“Today, with significant slack in the labor market and the epidemic still raging, such a blunder may be exceptionally harmful,” Powell warned. “We know that long spells of unemployment can have long-term consequences for people and the economy’s productive capacity.”

Powell followed his regional Fed counterparts in suggesting that the bank’s $120 billion monthly bond purchases could be curtailed shortly, but taking a cautious approach to additional modifications. Fed Chairwoman Esther George of the Kansas City Fed, who introduced Powell before his address, said the moment is appropriate to reduce asset purchases before they cause more harm than good.

Even if the Fed starts to reduce its purchases, Powell stated that this would not herald a change in the near-zero long-term interest rate environment.

“The timing and speed of the upcoming asset purchase reduction will not be meant to carry a direct signal about the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have defined a different and significantly more severe test,” Powell added.

Powell also took the time to discuss the benefits and challenges the US economy has faced as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powell noted that unemployment fell drastically from a high of 14 percent during COVID-19, when large parts of the country were shut down, to a more manageable 5.4 percent. While noting the risk of the Delta variation, the Fed chairman stated that “the prospects for further progress toward maximum employment are favorable.”

The US Commerce Department provided new data on the same day as Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, increased by 0.4 percent, matching forecasts.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics from last month likewise showed a decrease from. Brief News from Washington Newsday.