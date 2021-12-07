On the beach, a dolphin with a’massive shark bite’ on its back was discovered dead.

A “huge” shark bite was discovered on a dolphin, with the wound measuring nearly 2 feet across. Michael Sutton discovered the dead Risso’s dolphin and posted photos of it on Facebook.

Sutton, a photographer, was walking along Cronulla Beach in New South Wales, Australia, at around 7:00 a.m. local time on Sunday after being notified of the carcass by a local surfer.

He told 9News, “I went for a walk and saw what I assumed was a whale, but it was actually a dolphin with a large shark bite out of its side.” “Over the last 15 years, I’ve only missed a handful of sunrises; this is my most uncommon find; I’m there every day snapping shots.” He estimated the missing part of the dolphin’s back to be roughly 60cm long (1.9ft). The body had been washed up on the beach for some hours, according to the carcass. On Sutton’s Facebook page, you can see more graphic photographs of the dolphin here.

Sutton said that there were just a few surfers out that morning, with one individual claiming that they had avoided the water due to the dolphin.

Sutherland Shire Council removed the dolphin carcass after being notified of its presence. “Sutherland Shire Council thanks those members of the public who informed our staff to the situation, allowing Council to quickly engage relevant authorities and remove the body from the location,” a spokeswoman told 9News.

On Melbourne Beach, Florida, another dolphin died as a result of a shark bite. The juvenile female had “several shark bites,” according to rescuers with the Hubbs Florida Marine Mammal Stranding Team. “Unfortunately, she did not make it owing to her illness,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Strandings aren’t always easy, but we appreciate your unwavering support, which enables us to continue our vital job.” Many shark species, including great white, tiger, and bull sharks, prey on dolphins. Larger sharks will target vulnerable dolphins, such as young calves and sick adults, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Shark attacks are highly dangerous to dolphin populations. This is a condensed version of the information.