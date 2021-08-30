On the beach, a 9-year-old boy is stung by a deadly jellyfish and dies.

A 9-year-old kid died in Thailand on Saturday after being stung by a deadly jellyfish while on the beach with his family.

For several years, the Israeli boy had been residing in Thailand. The toxic jellyfish stung him while he was playing in the ocean on a beach on Koh Phangan island, according to The Times of Israel.

When the victim’s father heard his kid cry, he went to check on him.

According to the Bangkok Post, the youngster had red marks on his right arm and legs and was dizzy. The toddler was brought to the Koh Phangan International Hospital after the father put vinegar on the spot where the infant had been stung. The boy, on the other hand, did not make it. The victim’s identity, as well as that of his family, is unknown.

The Koh Phangan district chief, Poonsak Soponpathumrak, reportedly stated that the village committee posted signs in three languages at Hat Rin beach, instructing tourists to only enter the water in specific sections that were enclosed by nets to protect them from jellyfish. Locals also supplied vinegar bottles to treat jellyfish stings at certain locations.

The toddler was allegedly bitten by a box jellyfish, commonly known as sea wasps or marine stingers, according to authorities.

According to reports, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand spoke with the victim’s father and extended condolences.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa also conveyed his sympathy to the family.

The minister also directed that the incident be investigated and that appropriate first-aid equipment be prepared in tourist regions where stinging jellyfish are present, as well as that tourists be made aware of the danger.

According to National Geographic, the venom of box jellyfish is among the most lethal in the world. Toxins in the venom target the heart, neurological system, and skin cells. When a human is bitten by the creature, the victim is known to go into shock and drown or die of heart failure before reaching the shore. These species are found predominantly in coastal waters off the coast of Northern Australia and the Indo-Pacific.

Box jellies are among the most advanced jellyfish, with up to 15 tentacles growing from each corner of the bell. Tentacles can grow up to ten feet long.