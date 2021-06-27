On the Batley and Spen campaign path, Labour activists ‘egged, shoved, and kicked.’

On the campaign trail for the Batley and Spen by-election, Labour campaigners were assaulted with eggs and kicked in the head, according to the region’s mayor.

Tracy Brabin, the newly elected mayor of West Yorkshire, said she was leafleting in the Whitaker Street area of Batley with “colleagues, volunteers, campaigners” on Sunday when they “were pursued, verbally harassed, and physically assaulted by a number of young males.”

“The group I was with included young people and the elderly,” Ms Brabin, who was the Labour MP for the constituency before winning the metro mayor role in May, said. I saw them being beaten up, thrown to the ground, and kicked in the head.”

On Sunday evening, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are investigating, and Ms Brabin – who also serves as the region’s police and crime commissioner – complimented officers for their quick response.

“We know why tensions are escalating in our streets,” she added. Those who seek to divide our community are not welcome.

“These people’s acts do not reflect the Batley and Spen I know. We’re better than that.”

“There has been a series of more serious and violent attacks in recent days, and this is totally unacceptable,” Labour MP Holly Lynch for Halifax stated.

“Lawless thugs are attempting to intimidate and attack those who are participating in the democratic process in a proper manner.”

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the abuse Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater received during her campaigning on Friday “disgraceful.”

Ms Leadbeater, who is the sister of former MP Jo Cox, who was assassinated in the area in 2016, was confronted by a man who questioned her about the situation in Kashmir and her position on LGBT+ education in schools, claiming that Muslim parents were concerned.

Ms Leadbeater, however, was shown in a video asking the man not to shout at her before going away and being pursued and heckled by a group.

He raises his voice towards Ms Leadbeater in the video, who answers. (This is a brief piece.)