On the banks of the Mersey, there are hopes that a historic building can be given new life.

The survival of a historic building on the banks of the Mersey has been called into question.

Since the man in charge resigned last year, the former ticket office at Eastham Ferry in Wirral had been operating as a cafe and ice cream parlour.

Locals who are looking forward to a cold treat in the hot weather with wonderful views of Liverpool across the canal have asked what will happen to the building in a Facebook group.

The building’s owners, Showtime Ice Cream, have stated that they plan to open soon.

The following is what they told the ECHO: “Everything is in its place, ready to use. Only a small amount of signage is required on the front.

“However, due to personnel issues over the last year, I am unable to predict when it will reopen.

“We will be pushing for it to open around the school vacations for the kids, so July is the earliest date we are considering.”

They went on to say that it’s a fantastic site and that they’re excited to start serving ice cream as soon as possible.

The structure was built in 1857 to function as a ticket office for the steam ferry crossing to Liverpool.

The ferry was decommissioned in 1929 due to stiff competition from other crossings along the river and the introduction of a new railway link beneath.

The structure was preserved and subsequently converted into a cafe and ice cream parlor.

